Well, you will be happy to know the Free Press was able to catch up with 2020 Border Days Grand Marshal Don “Donnie” Heckman of White Bird. Those of you who know Heckman know he doesn’t really like to blow his own horn, so getting him to talk about himself was a little challenging. He’s an intelligent and interesting man who has many years of Border Days memories. He grew up on a ranch on Joseph Plains and then moved to White Bird just prior to starting at Grangeville High School. He and his wife, Pam, raised two sons, Dion (married to Susie) and Dean (married to Brenda), and have a granddaughter, Marie, and a great-granddaughter, Tinsley. Read more in next week’s Border Days special section.
*
Things may be a little different this year, but the community is still ready to celebrate Border Days July 2, 3 and 4.
*
You will notice that the slack rodeo is set for Wednesday, July 1, 9 a.m., at the rodeo grounds. Charge for this is $5, and I hear it’s a full slate. So, if this suits you better than the July 2, 3 and 4 rodeos at 6 p.m., head on over to the Border Days Arena.
*
Thanks to St. Mary’s Hospital and Clinics for the four gallons of hand sanitizer they generously donated to the Border Days Committee. Let’s keep our cowboys safe!
*
Thanks, as well, to this year’s Border Days sponsors Gortsema Motors, Les Schwab Tire Center, Cloninger’s Market and the Idaho County Free Press, as well as major sponsors Super 8, Bud’s PowerSports, Cook and Sons and Cody’s Cowboy Hats. Don’t forget Cash and Carry, with their egg toss donations as well as popsicles following the kiddie parade!
*
Note there are still decisions to be made regarding street sports and the egg toss, due to lingering COVID-19 restrictions. The Free Press will let you know ASAP of any changes from the tentative events of street sports each day at 9 a.m. and parades each day at 2 p.m. Right now, location for these events are being considered, and the Truck Route, rather than downtown, is one consideration. Stay tuned to hear definitively.
*
Don’t forget, if you have little ones, 6 and younger, you won’t want to miss the annual Border Days Toy Scramble. This is set foe Friday, July 3, following the 9 a.m. street sports, on Main Street across from Heritage Square. Thanks to Grangeville Health and Rehab for sponsoring this!
*
We have people ask about live music after the rodeos this year. While this will not take place at the Border Days Arena, get ready for live music and dancing downtown Grangeville Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4. The Trails Restaurant and Lounge, on Grangeville’s Main Street, will welcome bands Vintage Youth and American Bonfire Friday, July 3, from 6 p.m., to midnight with a street dance (American Bonfire, 6-8:30 p.m., and Vintage Youth, 9 p.m.-midnight); and American Bonfire, Saturday, July 4, at 8 p.m. This night, the group will take a break for fireworks and then resume playing after the show. The beer garden and outdoor seating and dancing space will be available both nights.
*
Note there will be a free meal for veterans, noon to 6 p.m., Thursday, July 2, at the Idaho County Veterans and Community Outreach Center, 318 East Main Street. Then on Friday July 3, 4 p.m., the “I See American” program will be presented at the center.
*
Border Days Queen, Kaylee Page, and Princess, Josie Remacle, have missed out on some events this year due to COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t represented Border Days and their communities. They have been to as many events as possible, being that face of Idaho’s oldest rodeo. Royalty tryouts for the coming year as set for tomorrow, Thursday, June 25, 7 p.m., at the Border Days Arena. Feel free to stop by, watch, encourage any participants and thank the current royalty for their year of service.
