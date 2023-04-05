MT. IDAHO — An affinity with numbers and how they work led Logan Staples to a career in accounting.
“Math has always come easy to me,” he smiled.
Logan and his wife, MaKenna, along with their two sons, moved to Grangeville recently where Logan continued his business, Helios Accounting.
He was born in Boise, lived in Idaho City, and lived in South Carolina for a short time when the family moved for his father’s job. Mostly, he grew up in Emmett. There, he graduated high school and went on to college. He majored in finance at Boise State University.
“I worked in summer sales and ran a pest control business, but winters were slow, and I started to explore accounting,” he said.
He joined a tax accountant in 2019, working for an Emmett company for two seasons prior to venturing out on his own.
The Staples purchased property on Joseph Plains more than a year ago, thinking of building a home there one day. They decided they would like to be closer to town and schools and then purchased a home in Mt. Idaho off Cove Road.
“It’s a great place for kids to adventure and explore,” said MaKenna, who works virtually from home for a solar company. The Staples have two sons, Grayson, 7, and Owen, 4. One additional family member also likes his home in the woods: Mustachio the vocal cat.
“He does like to talk,” laughed MaKenna of the tuxedo tabby.
Logan is running Helios Accounting from his home office, which is currently under renovation.
“It’s a full-service accounting business,” he explained, saying he is interested in business clients whom he can help with the books, payroll and taxes, as well as everyone in between, including personal annual taxes. He has experience with farmers and ranchers, businesses, construction companies, realtors, and more.
Logan also speaks fluent Spanish for any clients who require this language support.
The Staples family likes being in the outdoors, and is currently exploring mountain biking and skiing.
