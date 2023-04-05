Former Grangeville resident Clift Cole popped into the Free Press last week and shared some exciting news. He and his wife, Kim, live in Spokane; however, he was a scoutmaster in Grangeville for years, Troop 666 (now changed to Troop 555).
Clift is organizing a scouts reunion for this summer, to be held during Border Days, Sunday, July 2, with plans to meet at Pioneer Park at 1 p.m.
Anyone who was a scout in the 1960s and 1970s with Clift Cole is invited to attend the reunion. Call him at 1-509-496-2856. or email drkimberlycole@briarrosecenter.com, for details or questions.
By the way, Border Days is set for July 2, 3 and 4.
Grangeville Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly meeting Thursday, April 13, 5:30 p.m., at the Idaho County Veterans Center in Grangeville. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Special speaker will be Logan Staples who owns and operates Helios Accounting. He and his family recently moved to Grangeville from the Nampa area. All are invited to attend. Those who are not chamber members can ask questions and find out how to join at the meeting. The event will be catered by Superior Events.
A free screening of “Higgins Ridge,” a Montana PBS documentary about the daring rescue operation during a devastating wildfire in Idaho’s Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness in 1961, will be shown at Blue Fox Theater Thursday, April 13, 6:30 p.m. Idaho Public Television Producer Marcia Franklin will moderate a Q&A with producer Breana McCabe and former smokejumpers Tom Kovalicky and Neil Walstead following the screening. The public is encouraged to attend.
Life Line Screenings will be at the Grangeville Senior Center on the Truck Route Thursday, April 13. Preregistration is required: Call 1-800-772-8243 (priority code FDYJ185). Life Line tests for carotid artery disease, atrial fibrillation, abdominal aortic aneurysm and peripheral; arterial disease. Get all four screenings for $159.
The Cottonwood School District is looking for a summer maintenance assistant. Requirements include but are not limited to: 16 years of age, need a valid driver’s license, able to lift 40-50 pounds, willing to use a shovel and get wet and muddy, experience driving lawn mowers and tractors preferred. If you are interested in applying, complete an application at https://sd242.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Classified-Application-1.pd.
Did you know: After a victory over Michigan in 1963, football player Roger Staubach — who won the Heisman Trophy that season — described a touchdown as “a Hail Mary play.” Twelve years later, after an NFL game, the term stuck, fueled by newspaper sports sections and widespread use on television. I heard that watching basketball last and this week as basketball’s March Madness came to an end.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.