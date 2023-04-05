Former Grangeville resident Clift Cole popped into the Free Press last week and shared some exciting news. He and his wife, Kim, live in Spokane; however, he was a scoutmaster in Grangeville for years, Troop 666 (now changed to Troop 555).

Clift is organizing a scouts reunion for this summer, to be held during Border Days, Sunday, July 2, with plans to meet at Pioneer Park at 1 p.m.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments