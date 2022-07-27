WASHINGTON — Recently, U.S. Senator Jim Risch, senior member and former chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, announced the selection of Hillco Technologies, Inc., in Nezperce as the Idaho Small Business of the Month for July 2022. Hillco Technologies, Inc. will be recognized for its contribution to the community in the Congressional Record of the U.S. Senate.
Wallace “Arlie” Hill began Hillco, Inc. in 1963 after designing the first hydraulic fold-up harrow cart for his family farm. Now, Hillco Technologies, Inc., is known nationwide for its combine leveling systems which it began to manufacture in the 1990s.
Owned by Arlie’s son, Lenny, Hillco continues to design, test, and market new products from start to finish to advance agricultural practices and address the unique challenges facing farmers and ranchers in the Pacific Northwest. Hillco is well-loved in the Nezperce community for its generous support of local businesses, athletics, education, and first responders.
“Hillco Technologies, Inc. has made significant advancements to agricultural production in Idaho’s Camas Prairie and nationwide,” said Risch. “Your great work is a testament to Idaho’s hardworking agricultural industry.”
“Congratulations to Hillco Technologies, Inc. and its employees on being the Idaho Small Business of the Month for July 2022,” Risch continued. “You make our great state proud, and I look forward to your continued growth and success.”
Hillco is located at 1010 1st Avenue, Nezperce. Call 208-937-2461.
