Hillco is a metal fabricator that is known for its combine leveling systems which made it easier and safer to harvest on hillsides.

WASHINGTON — Recently, U.S. Senator Jim Risch, senior member and former chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, announced the selection of Hillco Technologies, Inc., in Nezperce as the Idaho Small Business of the Month for July 2022. Hillco Technologies, Inc. will be recognized for its contribution to the community in the Congressional Record of the U.S. Senate.

Wallace “Arlie” Hill began Hillco, Inc. in 1963 after designing the first hydraulic fold-up harrow cart for his family farm. Now, Hillco Technologies, Inc., is known nationwide for its combine leveling systems which it began to manufacture in the 1990s.

