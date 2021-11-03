ST. MARIES, Idaho — Former Cottonwood resident and area educator, Alica Holthaus, is the recipient of the 2022 St. Maries District Leadership Award.
After obtaining her degree at Lewis-Clark State College, Holthaus taught for 20 years prior to becoming an administrator. She began in the sixth grade at Kimberly, where she taught for two years, and then went on to the third grade in Payette for two years. Her next 16 years in the classroom were spent at Prairie Middle School in Cottonwood, where she taught fifth grade, sixth grade and middle school reading, math and language arts. Her first administrative position was as principal at Clearwater Valley Elementary in Kooskia, where she served for two years. She was then transferred to Grangeville Elementary Middle School in Grangeville where she spent five years. She then spent two years in Troy, Missouri, as the principal at Main Street Elementary, before moving to St. Maries where she is in her fifth year as the superintendent. Holthaus also earned her administrative degree at the University of Idaho.
“I think my time in the classroom has helped me understand the role of the teacher,” Holthaus said. “Because of the number of years I taught and the diversity of teaching assignments, I have a heart for the science and art of teaching. I have respect for the challenges and rewards of being a classroom teacher.”
Holthaus said she has loved her job from the beginning.
“I have a deep understanding of the impact that we as educators can have on the life of a child. I love to hear from former students about something that I did or said when I was their teacher,” she said. “I love to hear people from our community talk about the impact that someone on our staff has had on their lives. I challenge my staff to be the one who makes a positive difference in the life of a child.”
Holthaus and her husband, Roger, have three adult children and three grandchildren.
“When we are all together, I am in heaven,” she said. “We enjoy many activities together including travel, games, side-by-side trips to remote trails in Idaho, and just being together. I am proud that we raised fun, hardworking adults.”
