KAMIAH — Next to the new Coffee Loft, on State Highway 12 en route to Kamiah, mother and daughter duo Robleigh and Reenah Williams have opened Hope Massage and Wellness, providing massage therapy to anyone in need.
“There’s definitely a need,” Robleigh explained.
“There are people who need help, and you can’t get into anybody unless you go to Lewiston,” Reenah added.
The Williams graduated from Massage Training Institute Montana in Kalispell, Mont. in May of 2022 after training for six months. Most of the classes were online, but they spent two weeks every month in Montana learning hands-on. The two have been licensed since July 2022.
“It was an awesome program,” Robleigh commented.
Robleigh had always wanted to be a massage therapist, but raising seven children stopped her from that goal.
“I asked Reenah if it was all right if I went with her, and she said yes,” she said.
When asked how she decided to become a massage therapist, Reenah replied, “I had thought about going to dental hygiene school; my sister is actually going to dental school right now. I realized that it wasn’t for me, after talking to a massage therapist that I knew and was good friends with,” she said. “I could practice a massage on my mom and see if I liked it. I loved it, and I decided to go to school after that.”
Hope Massage and Wellness will be appointment only, from Monday to Friday. Massages are about bout $60 an hour, only cash will be accepted and they will also not be handling any insurance.
To learn more about Hope Massage and Wellness, or to schedule an appointment, contact Reenah at 208-494-1671, or Robleigh at 208-252-5117.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.