The Idaho State HOSA-Future Health Professionals Leadership Conference was held March 8-10 in Pocatello, where local high school students had a variety of successes. Several students qualified for the HOSA International Leadership Conference to be held in Dallas, Texas, June 22-24.
Nineteen students competed in various competitions. Kamiah has 10 students placed in the top 10 in their divisions, with seven individuals qualifying for nationals.
The top seven students competing in Dallas are as follows:
∙Ashlyn Schoening - 1st place Behavioral Health/2nd place Healthy Lifestyles; Hailee Denmark - 1st place Medical Assisting; Bridget Breeding - 1st place Veterinary Science; Kaitlynn Everett - 1st place Nursing Assistant; Emily Puckett and Allison Breeding - 3rd place CPR; and Addison Skinner - 2nd place Medical Terminology.
“It is amazing how well these students do with a limited amount of time,” said Darra Snyder, Kamiah HOSA advisor. “These students are all involved in multiple extracurricular activities. It takes exceptional time management and organizational skills to be successful with school, extracurricular activities and these events. I feel fortunate to be their advisor and be part of the journey.”
The Kamiah HOSA Chapter thanks all businesses and organizations that have provided support throughout the years.
Three Prairie High School students traveled to Pocatello. All three members placed high in their respective events.
“With more than 41 HOSA chapters present, our students are placed in the tier of their events,” said Prairie HOSA advisor Liz McLeod.
Chloe Rowland and Holli Schumacher participated in the MRC (Medical Reserved Corps) event. Together, they created Emergency Preparedness kits for every room in our school district. These kits contained a Stop the Bleed Kit, basic first aid supplies, water, food, diabetic care items, personal hygiene items, and many other essential items that may be needed by students and staff in case of a prolonged lockdown procedure at our schools. In addition, these two members networked with local EMTs to conduct a Stop the Bleed Course so that our entire staff was certified in using these materials. Together they took first place at state and are planning on attending the national conference in Dallas. Rowland also placed 20th and Holli placed 26th out of the hundreds of students taking the Health Care Issues exam.
In addition, Miranda Klapprich worked with three local medical personnel (a veterinarian, a CT technologist, and an EMT) to learn more about their careers and to take photographs of their work environment. She placed 3rd in her event and 5th overall in the Health Care Issues exam.
Students are fundraising to help pay for the costs of the Dallas trip. Those interested in donating, contact Liz McLeod at Prairie High School at 208-962-3901
Grangeville High School/Clearwater Valley High School
Adalei Lefebvre, (Dental Terminology), Adri Anderson (Medical Math), and l Diego Ramirez (Dental Science) all placed in top five of their events and Wyatt Anderberg medaled for third in his event in biotechnology. With a top three medal, the students have the chance to go to Internationals in Dallas.
