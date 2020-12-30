GRANGEVILLE — Twyla Paluh, Syringa housekeeping manager, presented a brief description of her department’s duties at the Nov. 24 board meeting.
“We have nine housekeepers; seven full-time and two part-time,” she said, for 24/7 cleaning. Not only does the staff clean all the hospital buildings, but also the thrift store. Jobs are all cross trained to ensure everyone knows what to do in case they are called in off-hours.
She explained there have been a lot of callbacks with COVID, and the housekeeping staff, “has learned something new every day.”
“We have a great crew,” she said, but hiring any new help and finding people who want to work is difficult.
Facilities manager Bill Spencer added housekeeping is “tops,” and always receives high marks on satisfaction surveys.
“We have a very engaged housekeeping staff currently,” CEO Abner King commented.
“I’m sure sometimes you feel invisible — but you are not at all: You are critical,” to the hospital, board chair Leta Strauss emphasized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.