KAMIAH — Robyn Smith has been selected as the new District Ranger for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests’ Red River Ranger District headquartered in Elk City.
Smith is rejoining the Forest Service after serving as the District Conservationist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in the Mariposa, Calif., field office since 2011. In this position, she helped farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners implement projects to enhance and conserve Mariposa County’s valuable natural resources. A major focus of this work was supporting partnership efforts to reduce hazardous wildfire fuels and restore forest health throughout the Sierra Nevada.
Earlier in her career, Smith worked as the NRCS Coordinator for the Yosemite/Sequoia Resource Conservation and Development Council, where she worked with a variety of partners to develop projects to enhance the rural economy and conserve natural resources. Despite her recent NRCS work, Smith considers herself to have “grown up” in the Forest Service, enjoying seasonal experiences in fuels reduction, silviculture, timber, and permit administration. She worked on the Stanislaus and Shasta-Trinity national forests in California and the Deschutes National Forest in Oregon prior to settling in California’s Sierra National Forest, where she was a forester and Resource Project Coordinator for more than 15 years.
Smith, a Humboldt State University alumna, said she loves living in rural mountain communities and enjoys photography, skiing, fishing, hiking, camping, and hunting with her family.
"My husband and I are excited to become a part of the community in Elk City," she said. “I am excited to be joining the FS team and to get started working hand-in-hand with staff and partners."
Smith officially begins her position as the Red River District Ranger in April and will begin transitioning into the role remotely in March.
For questions about visiting the Red River Ranger District, call the district office in Elk City: 208-842-2245.
