“It was a big decision. The board didn’t take it lightly,” said general manager Max Beach, Idaho County Light and Power Cooperative, on the cancelation of November’s annual membership meeting, the first in the co-op’s history. “It hasn’t happened before, but here we are in our 82nd year and things are different.”
That difference is COVID-19, and as the nation adjusted to safety procedure to minimize spread of the disease and “flatten the curve,” so followed states and communities. This year’s planned annual November meeting was initially to be an abbreviated affair to meet COVID safety guidelines — streamlined agenda for essential business only, seating for members only, and no lunch — but Idaho’s move around that time to stage 3 guidelines and limiting gatherings to 50 persons made even those cautious plans beyond what was acceptable for safety.
“It’s thrown a wrench into a lot of different things,” Beach said, with initially an office closure to the public, setting up staff to work remotely, alternating crew works start times to reduce contact numbers and driving in separate work vehicles. “We’ve had some firsthand experiences with COVID, as many places have, and it’s trying to do the best you can. We’re hoping next year is better, and it gets kind of back to normal,” with Max adding as he smiles, “if there’s such a thing as normal anymore.”
Recapping the financial statement for ICLP, “Both companies are financially healthy,” he said.
For the year ending Dec. 31, 2019, ICLP reported net operating margins of $1,352,594, which is nearly 9 percent up from the prior year. For 2019, electrical services were up for a total 4,035 (a 48-meter increase), total electric kilowatt-hours sold increased by 2,556,185 (nearly 5 percent) for a total 54,224,537 last year. Those sales were similar to 2017 kwh sales as weather played an important role in both years. Customers for subsidiary Idaho County Propane increased by 88 for a total 3,691; and a total 1,773,711 gallons of propane were sold (up 9.5 percent from 2018).
Beach reported the board this year approved about $520,000 in general capital credit retirements for the years 1987, 1988 and 1989. These were retired and returned to the members in July. Also approved was a $25 credit on the December bill for each member on the system: “Our way of giving the member’s money back to them,” he said.
Looking ahead, ICLP will be conducting system improvement projects during the next five years, starting in 2021 with an estimated half-million-dollar transformer replacement at the Grangeville substation (located behind the ICLP office), which services from Lucile to Harpster and out to Big Butte.
“We’ll be upgrading and putting in a larger unit,” Beach said. Explaining the situation, the current unit, in operation for a long time, hit 90 percent of its capacity during an all-time peak on the system in January 2017. “It’s had a good, long life, and it’s getting to the point where we need to upsize it. Upsizing it, we’ll have the capacity for the next couple of decades.”
And that capacity will be needed, as the co-op has already seen more than average growth in the past couple of years.
“In recent years, a lot of people have been coming in from out of state — Washington, California, even the Midwest; different areas,” Beach said. “On an average year, we have about 4,080 meters, and on an average year we increase by 35. In the last two years, we’ve seen that number go up to 50 to 55 meters. Definitely there’s an increase of people moving into the area and buying property and getting power to it, either to retire here or they plan to move here in the next couple of years.”
ICLP members can read more on Beach’s review of 2020 and the look at the year ahead in the January issue of Ruralite.
