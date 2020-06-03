Idaho Commerce, in partnership with the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, conducted an Idaho business impact survey to gain insight into the economic and employment impact the COVID-19 pandemic was having on Idaho businesses and to identify potential opportunities of assistance. The survey opened on April 14, and closed on April 23, and collected 1,255 responses.
Key findings were as follows:
• 69 percent of businesses reported suspending some or all operations due to COVID-19.
•51 percent of businesses reported a decrease in employment. Of those, 75 percent reported decreasing employment by more than 75 percent.
•83 percent of businesses reported a decrease in revenue due to COVID-19. Of those, 41 percent reported a decrease of more than 75 percent.
•67 percent of businesses reported their international business has been impacted by COVID-19. Of those, 78 percent reported an impact to exports and 22 percent to imports.
•At the time of the survey, 30 percent of businesses expected to recover and be back to normal operations within 6-12 months. 21 percent expected the recovery would take longer than 12 months.
See the full survey at https://commerce.idaho.gov/covid-19-impact-survey/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.