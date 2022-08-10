Grangeville’s Camas Lanes Bowling Alley is offering weekly bowling lessons on Thursdays for $10 per person. Time for 8-12-year-olds is 2-3 p.m., and those 13 and older are invited at 3:30 p.m. Stop by the alley at 101 West North Street or call 208-983-1160.
Syringa Hospital welcomes Dr. Cristina Mackey, DO, to its provider team. Dr. Mackey is a family practice physician who has completed a fellowship in psychiatry. Call now to schedule an appointment, 208-983-8590.
Freedom Stoves, Storage and Gifts has opened at 204 Vrieling Road in Grangeville. Check them out on Facebook or stop by. I hear they are offering chimney sweeping/cleaning, so be sure to make plans before winter hits. Call 208-451-0844.
Do you have a talent you would like to share at the Idaho County Fair? Entries are open now for all ages, with a special division for 4-H Clubs, for the Two Minute Talent Show. This is set for Thursday night of the fair, Aug. 18, from 7-8:30 p.m., in the Schmidt Building. Sign up now by calling organizer Teresa Groom at 208-983-8747 or email tgroom@myspps.org. Cash prizes will be given in all divisions.
I learned a new word when I was reading a cooking magazine the other day: An author of a recipe and some family history was introduced as a “multi-hyphenate.” What?! I could pretty much guess what it meant when it listed the different things she did, but I still looked up the definition: “Someone who has various streams of income and not necessarily just one professional career.” So, how many of you are multi-hyphenates?
Cottonwood Livestock Auction/Rowland Auction Service will hold a feeder sale this Friday, Aug. 12. Already consigned are 1,200 calves and yearlings and 100 slaughter cows and bulls. There will also be a feeder sale Aug. 26.
Did you know: According to the Journal of Business, construction has begun on an 18-story, 60-unit luxury condominium tower in downtown Coeur d’Alene. The tower, to be named The Thomas George, has an estimated value of $45 million and will have units ranging in price from $800,000 to $4 million.
Stop by Tolo Veterinary Clinic, U.S. Highway 95, Friday, Aug. 19, from 2-6 p.m. for an open house. I know many of you will be at the fair, but if you're not, be here!
Don't forget, Crazy Days are this week in Grangeville, Aug. 11, 12 and 13. See this week's paper, pages 14 and 15, for a list of some of the participating businesses and what they have to offer!
