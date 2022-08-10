Grangeville’s Camas Lanes Bowling Alley is offering weekly bowling lessons on Thursdays for $10 per person. Time for 8-12-year-olds is 2-3 p.m., and those 13 and older are invited at 3:30 p.m. Stop by the alley at 101 West North Street or call 208-983-1160.

