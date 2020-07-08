A 2019 study found Idaho County at average with the state in a variety of social and economic factor areas, and lower than the state in the areas of children eligible for free and reduced lunch and median family income.
An in-depth study of health-related needs and opportunities for communities in a nine-county region was released in January by Innovia Foundation.
The comprehensive assessment was conducted in partnership with Lewis Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation and included a survey sent to a random sampling of more than 8,400 households and a series of community forums.
Some of the social and economic factors outcome highlights for Idaho County include the following:
*Children eligible for free/reduced lunch: In Idaho County, 847 of 1,765, (47.99 percent) students are eligible for free and reduced lunch. This is higher than the state average of 45.78 percent, and lower than the U.S. average of 29.21 percent.
*Education: In Idaho County, those with an associate’s level degree or higher number 3,227 of the county’s 25 and older population (which totals 11,941), 27.02 percent. For the state of Idaho, that percentage is 36.25, and for the U.S. it is 39.21 percent. For bachelor’s degree and higher, the Idaho County percentage is 19.11 percent; Idaho is 26,77 percent; U.S. is 30.93 percent.
*Education: High school graduation rate for Idaho County is 80.5 percent, as compared to the state’s overall rate of 82.9 percent and the U.S. rate of 86.8 percent.
*Education: Students reading proficiency, fourth grade, in Idaho County the proficient or better rate is 46.38 percent while in the U.S. it is 50.79 percent. The percentage of those not proficient or worse is 53.62 percent while the state average is 46.4 percent.
*Income: Median Family Income: Idaho County’s median family income is listed at $49,955; for Idaho it is $62,196, and for the U.S. it is $70,850.
*Lack of Emotional Support: In Idaho County, the estimated population without social and emotional support is 18.4 percent. Across Idaho it is 16.4 percent, and in the U.S. that percentage is 20.7.
*Poverty Level: Those below 100 percent of the federal poverty level (FPL): In this area, 15.35 percent, or 492 children ages birth to 17, live below the FPL. In Idaho: 17.83 percent; in the U.S. 20.31 percent. For the population as a whole, Idaho County is 13.47 percent; Idaho is 14.51 percent; the U.S. is at 14.58 percent.
Social Associations: This indicator reports the number of social associations per 10,000 population. This includes membership or activity in civic organizations, bowling, golf, fitness centers, sports, political, labor and business/professional organizations. In Idaho County, the number is 6.15 percent. Across Idaho it’s 8.15 percent.
Young People (ages 16-19) Not in School and Not Working: In Idaho County this number is 10.25 percent while in Idaho it’s 7.1 percent and across the United States it’s 6.96 percent.
“The holistic nature of the assessment allowed us to hold meaningful community conversations based on data and topics that were relevant to community members,” said Shelly O’Quinn, CEO of Innovia Foundation. “The feedback from residents will be invaluable in guiding community funding decisions.”
Funding support for the assessments were also provided by Idaho Community Foundation, Avista Foundation and Premera Social Impact. For survey data go to the project data hub at www.inwinsights.org.
