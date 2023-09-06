The 265 homes sold in second quarter 2023 for Idaho, Latah and Nez Perce counties increased 67% from the 159 sold in the first quarter, according to data from Intermountain MLS, but was down 10% from the 296 that sold in second quarter 2022. Active listings of 236 as of June 30, 2023, are up 20% from the 196 listings that were active as of June 30, 2022, but current pending listings of 120 are almost exactly the same as the 122 for the same period last year.
According to Intermountain MLS, days on the market decreased from first quarter 2023 and have increased towards a more normal turnaround period from the uncharacteristically low levels of second quarter 2022. Median sales prices of single-family homes are up slightly in Nez Perce County from last quarter and last year, while both Idaho and Latah counties realized single-digit median price decreases compared to last year. Home prices to median income for 2022 are estimated at 4-5x for the region (Idaho statewide looks to be approaching 7x), compared to 2.5-3.5x in 2020 (2020 Idaho statewide 4-5x). Between 2020-2022, median family home prices increased 30-40% throughout the three counties in the north-central region.
