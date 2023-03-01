The U.S. economy has had an uneven recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. By some metrics, the economy has bounced back and is increasing: GDP in the last quarter of 2021 grew by 7.0%, the unemployment rate dropped to around 4%, and wages are rising sharply. But the economy continues to struggle in other ways: inflation is at historic highs, supply chain challenges persist, and labor force participation remains below prepandemic levels.
Homeownership is another example of the pandemic economy’s mixed effects. The value of homes has never been higher, with buyers in markets nationwide competing fiercely for real estate and driving prices up. However, many current homeowners who aren’t looking to sell are struggling, as economic hardships during the pandemic have made it challenging to keep up with mortgage payments. And with the Omicron surge this past winter bringing even more disruption to jobs and businesses, the months ahead could continue to be challenging for many homeowners.
