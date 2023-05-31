According to todayshomeowner.com, Idaho is the No. 8 state where residents are paying more on their property taxes.
•In 2016, Idahoans were paying an average of $1,397 annually on their property taxes. In 2021, that number jumped to $1,817, a 30.1% increase.
•While Idahoans’ property tax bill increased, their effective property tax rate actually decreased by -0.25%.
•Nationally, the average property tax bill increased by more than 19% throughout the past five years ($2,340 to $2,795) while the average effective property tax rate dropped by 0.15% (1.14% to 0.99%).
•Average property tax bills rose the most in Western states, including Colorado (40.2%), Utah (34.7%), and Washington (33.2%).
