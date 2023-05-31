Idaho state image
According to todayshomeowner.com, Idaho is the No. 8 state where residents are paying more on their property taxes.

•In 2016, Idahoans were paying an average of $1,397 annually on their property taxes. In 2021, that number jumped to $1,817, a 30.1% increase.

