Idaho may not have the highest overall wage rates in the nation, but 11 of the Gem State’s in-demand occupations command premium pay levels above those of all other states, according to the Idaho Department of Labor. High wages compared with other states, however, indicates these occupations in Idaho are in demand and employers are having to raise wages to attract the level and skills of the workforce they require.
Of the more than 600 occupations in Idaho where wage data is publicly available, Idaho pays the first- or second-highest annual median wages by state for 11 specialized job titles. Idaho is ranked No. 1 in median wages for airline pilots, motor vehicle electronic equipment installers, and forest and conservation workers.
Idaho’s median wages are second highest in the nation for physicists, mining and geological engineers, electrical and electronics drafters, mining machine operators, hearing aid specialists, mail sorters, logging equipment operators and log graders/scalers. All these occupations pay wages higher than the average U.S. median.
The percentages Idaho is above U.S. median wages in various occupations include the following: airline pilots, copilots and flight engineers, 108%; electronic equipment installers and repairers, motor vehicles: 196%; forest and conservation workers: 160%; physicists: 140%; mining and geological engineers: 135%; electrical and electronics drafters: 130%; continuous mining machine operators: 136%; hearing aid specialists: 131%; logging equipment operators: 131%; postal service mail sorters, processors and processing machine operators: 119%; and log graders and scalers: 137%.
