According to Top Data’s “The Happiest States in the US,” Idaho ranks at 34.
This first holistic study identifies happiness levels in the country by analyzing 54 metrics organized into seven key indicators — personal finance, leisure activities, mental health, physical health, employment, personal relationships and social policies.
Top 10 states for overall happiness, in order, are Massachusetts, Illinois, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Minnesota, California, Hawaii and Vermont. At number 41 and on to the bottom of the list are South Carolina, Missouri, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Alabama, Louisiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Arkansas and West Virginia.
Idaho’s closest neighbors fall in at: Washington, 13; Oregon, 18; Montana, 23; Wyoming, 28; and Utah, 36.
