Jog-a-thon photo

A Grangeville student experiences pure joy during the PTO jog-a-thon.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

According to Top Data’s “The Happiest States in the US,” Idaho ranks at 34.

This first holistic study identifies happiness levels in the country by analyzing 54 metrics organized into seven key indicators — personal finance, leisure activities, mental health, physical health, employment, personal relationships and social policies.

