Idaho’s 2021 average wage for all occupations was $23.05 per hour, according to recently released data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics (OEWS) program. The release includes 2021 data on employment and wages by occupation for the state, seven Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) and two rural county regions.

The $23.05 average hourly wage rate was an increase of $0.55 from 2020’s average of $22.50 per hour. The median wage, representing the midpoint between lowest and highest earners, also increased from $17.80 per hour in 2020 to $18.50 per hour in 2021.

