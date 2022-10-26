Unemployment graph
Contributed graph

Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate edged up from 2.7% in August to 2.8% in September – the eighth consecutive month the state rate has been below 3%.

September’s labor force saw gains in both employed and unemployed workers. The number of Idahoans employed or looking for work grew by 2,938 people (0.3%) to 959,734. Total employment grew by 1,714 (0.2%) to 932,813. The total number of unemployed increased by 1,224 (4.8%) to 26,921. Labor force participation remained at 62.7%.

