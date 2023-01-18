GRANGEVILLE — According to CNN Travel, ski resorts across the globe are helping to tackle the climate crisis, with hundreds of millions of dollars being spent on myriad green initiatives, from smallscale in-resort activations to long-term systemic change. Grangeville’s Idaho Sewing for Sports is on the ground floor of this cutting-edge effort.
Here in the U.S., four of the largest operators, with a collective 71 ski resorts in North America, have agreed to collaborate in reducing energy and waste and promoting advocacy. As the ski industry comes together to counteract the effects of a warming planet with an environmentally-conscious path -forward, Renegade Plastics has partnered with Idaho Sewing for Sports to launch the first recyclable ski lift seat.
“For more than 40 years, we’ve worked with clients who operate ski resorts from coast to coast,” said Gunther Williams of the company Idaho Sewing for Sports, located just outside of Grangeville in Mt. Idaho. “We’re dedicated to collaboration, exchanging ideas, and continuously seeking to improve our products.”
Williams said working with Renegade Plastics has enabled the Grangeville-based company to bring a greener, more sustainable solution to the ski industry with a fully recyclable and healthier fabric.
“PVCs dominate the sports and recreation industry,” said the founder of Renegade Plastics, Curran Hughes. “Renegade Plastics was born with the mission to eliminate toxic plastics and build a circular economy. We have exclusive rights to patent-pending polypropylene fabrics that offer an alternative to toxic PVC fabrics, one that is recyclable, low-carbon, weather resistant, and 30-40% lighter weight, making it a natural choice for the ski industry.”
Idaho Sewing for Sports sought out polypropylene webbing and thread so that the whole ski lift seat could be recycled with as little effort as possible. The last piece was the foam, which is where Piana Technology stepped in. When the time comes to retire some lift seats, Piana Technology will be able to recycle them as part of their national foam recycling program.
“We launched the first recyclable ski lift seat in May 2022 at Sun Valley Resort,” Williams said. “We’re excited to pave the way to a more sustainable future in the outdoor sports category.” Williams said ski resorts in Wisconsin, Idaho, Oregon, Utah, Montana, and Washington have requested Renegade Plastics’ recyclable padding for their ski lift applications.
Williams explained ski resorts across the globe are spending hundreds of millions of dollars on green initiatives with many pledging to go zero carbon emissions within the coming decades.
“Using greener products that can be recycled for a circular economy contributes to this goal,” he emphasized.
This diversification for ISS doesn’t just mean global implications, but also use for products locally.
“Anyone locally who would like to make the switch from PVC fabric, covers, tarps, etc., to a more sustainable fabric now has that option, which we think will resonate well for business,” Williams said.
He said the potential for growth is “a big possibility and that will create more jobs in this area as the demand for greener solutions grows.”
Article written from e-mail interviews, as well as a press release.
