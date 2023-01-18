Ski lifts photo

Idaho Sewing for Sports, a company located near Grangeville in Mt. Idaho, is working to replace ski lifts throughout the Northwest and beyond with recyclable materials.

 Contributed photo

GRANGEVILLE — According to CNN Travel, ski resorts across the globe are helping to tackle the climate crisis, with hundreds of millions of dollars being spent on myriad green initiatives, from smallscale in-resort activations to long-term systemic change. Grangeville’s Idaho Sewing for Sports is on the ground floor of this cutting-edge effort.

Here in the U.S., four of the largest operators, with a collective 71 ski resorts in North America, have agreed to collaborate in reducing energy and waste and promoting advocacy. As the ski industry comes together to counteract the effects of a warming planet with an environmentally-conscious path -forward, Renegade Plastics has partnered with Idaho Sewing for Sports to launch the first recyclable ski lift seat.

