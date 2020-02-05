Last week’s front-page photo of Shirley’s Dancers had wrong names in the cutline (my fault!) The main dancer in the middle was Adrien Randall.
*
According to Candystore.com, Idaho’s number one Valentine candy is M&Ms, with Conversation Hearts coming in second and Hershey’s Kisses third.
As Valentine’s indulgences go, candy is a relatively inexpensive one. People are expected to spend more than $2.4 billion this year – up $600 million from last year.
*
It’s time again to start thinking about the annual YWCA auction to raise funds to benefit victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Idaho County. The sixth annual auction event is scheduled for Sunday, April 19, at 2 p.m. at Cottonwood Community Hall. Lunch will be available for purchase at noon.
This is a “purse” style auction with many of the auction items being various bags and containers filled with a variety of great items. Organizers are seeking donations of purses, totes, tool bags, gift certificates, and various items to fill a purse/tote. Donations can be left at The Hangout in Cottonwood, Cottonwood Credit Union in Cottonwood, Craigmont, Nezperce or Kooskia, LeAnne’s Flower Shop in Grangeville or the YWCA office in Grangeville or Kamiah. For information, contact Kristi Beckstead at YWCA (208-983-0888) or Colleen Sonnen (208-962-7049 or sonnenc@sd242.org).
*
Upcoming Lewis-Clark State College Grangeville Outreach programs include the following for February:
Powerpoint 2016 is set for Tuesday, Feb. 25, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., in Grangeville with instructor Dale Brege. He will also offer Excel-Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 26, same time. Cost for each is $35. Brege will also offer a course on Cribbage Tuesday and Thursday, Feb. 25 and 27, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $15.
To register or for questions, contact coordinator Carla Nuxoll Wilkins at LCSC, 208-983-2164 or cnwilkins@lcsc.edu.
*
Did you know that a Harvard University study shows that potato chips are the number one cause of weight gain for humans? It’s no wonder. They’re delicious. I read the earliest potato chip recipe was discovered in William Kitchiner’s The Cook’s Oracle, published in 1817. However, it was Charles Crum, a chef at the Moon Lake Lodge resort in Saratoga Springs, New York, (who happened to be Native American/African American) who made them widely popular in the U.S. He had a complaint that the fries were too thick and began slicing them thinner and thinner and seasoning them. Crum expected the customer to dislike them; however, they were a hit.
Another did you know: Research shows that people who regularly take naps are 37 percent less likely to die of a heart attack?
Last one: Lego is the number one producer of tires in the world. They may be tiny, toy tires, but they produce 306 million per year.
This trivia news from Bestlifeonline.com.
