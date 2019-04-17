A no-cost Easter dinner will be held at The Hangout in Cottonwood Sunday, April 21, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet corn, roll and strawberry shortcake will be served. Anyone who does not have a place to go on Easter is welcome to come to this free meal.
*
Thanks to Airbridge Broadband who, after a Facebook contest, recently decided to donate Lego helicopter sets to each library in Kooskia, Kamiah, Cottonwood, Nezperce, Grangeville, Orofino, Winchester and Craigmont.
*
The North Central Idaho Small Business Development Center at Lewis-Clark State College has scheduled several workshops in Lewiston, Clarkston, Grangeville, and Orofino for May on topics ranging from cyber security to QuickBooks.
Preregistration is required for all workshops. To preregister or for more information for any of the workshops, call 208-792-2465, e-mail isbdc@lcsc.edu, or visit the website www.lcsc.edu/sbdc.
A Grangeville class is set for on May 1, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., with an $85 registration fee, and will be taught by Janice Gobbi. The workshop will cover the computerized software accounting system that helps record sales, deposits, invoice, track bills, and write checks. This is set for the Grangeville Adult Learning Center, located at 158 E. Main Suite 4 and the contact is Carla Wilkins, who can be reached at either 208-983-2164 or cnwilkins@lcsc.edu.
Gobbi will also instruct a QuickBooks workshop that will cover payroll and will be at 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on May 7 at the Grangeville Adult Learning Center. The fee for this is also $85.
A branding and lead generation using social media workshop will be offered for free on May 9 from 6-8 p.m. in the basement of the Grangeville Umpqua Bank, located at 147 Main St. The instructor will be Jenny Hemley of the Idaho Department of Commerce, and Gavin Lewis, economic development director of the Ida-Lew Economic Development Council. The workshop will help businesses reach and find new customers using Facebook and Instagram.
*
Instructor Mark Imus will offer a free fly-tying workshop for veterans which is set for Saturday, May 4, 10 a.m. to noon, at the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center.
This class is occurring in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management. Class is limited to 10 veterans and materials and equipment will be provided. Sign up in person at Rae Brothers Sporting Goods in Grangeville or e-mail Gage McKeag at gmckeag@blm.gov.
*
A wooden cross with the name Howard Donaldson on it washed away from Highway 7, the corner before the gravel pit, between April 8-9. If anyone finds this, call Nona at 208-983-2413.
*
Sports editor Andrew Ottoson offers a hearty thanks to Charles Adkison and the Woods boys who helped the Free Press out last Thursday following the Free Press van breaking down in Clarkston.
*
Have a safe and happy Easter! There are lots of places to hunt eggs on Saturday and worship Sunday. See this week’s paper for some of those locations.
