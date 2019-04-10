Nezperce Ag is celebrating its 20-year anniversary. The business is owned by Pat Barnett and located at 2340 Short Cut Road in Nezperce. Congratulations on two decades in business!
*
Grangeville Builders Supply will be host to its Ladies Night Out event Thursday, April 25, 6 to 8 p.m. This is for women 18 and older. Stop by 703 W. South 1st Street, Grangeville. Call 208-983-0960. This is a fun night with freebies, information and refreshments. My colleagues and I attended last year and had a great time.
*
Grangeville High School’s prom is set for this Saturday, April 13, and The Trails is offering a dinner special of $40 per couple. Call 208-983-2106 for reservations.
*
Looking for a new career? Mountain View School District 244 is offering a Bus Driver College with classes beginning June 10. Registration is now open. Successful drivers must complete clean background and driving record checks. Pick up a packet at the MVSD’s office on Jefferson Street by Grangeville High School. Packets are due April 12. Call Craig at 208-926-4862 for details.
*
Prairie Home Care is offering free in-home assessments. Companion care, homemaking and personal care are some of the areas of service they provide. Call 208-790-0700.
*
If you have a gift certificate for Asker’s Harvest Foods, remember to use it by Tuesday, April 30. The store has been purchased by the Cloningers and will be changing hands on or about May 1.
*
A Kid's Holiday Tree Class will be held at Home Grown Quilts in Grangeville this Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Instructor is Jane Burgess and class fee is $10 (or free with class pass) and supplies.
This class will involve making Easter trees (or any other holiday – any fabric can be used). Come prepared with at least 75- 2 1/2" squares of fabric. Additional supply list is available at the Main Street store.
*
LeAnne’s Flower Shop and Garden Center in Grangeville is offering a Hanging Basket and Container Garden Workshop. I heard only the Saturday, April 20, at 4 p.m., has openings.
There are two options available: Option No. 1: Class fee is $15 which covers potting soil and instructions. You will purchase your planter from the shop as well as any assortment of plants you wish to use. You may plant as many pots as you like for the $15 class fee. Option No. 2: If you have a container at home that you love, this one is for you. Class fee is $25. You bring in your own container(s) and purchase your plants from LeAnne's. You also may plant as many of your containers as you wish for the $25.
Classes are limited to 10 people per class, first-come, first served. Participants will be planting in the greenhouse so dress in layers and bring gloves. Call 208-983-1520.
*
Did I tell you our cat, Cinder, came back? He was missing about nine weeks. We thought he was a goner. But he came back a little scraggly, some white paint on him and very thin and hungry. We think maybe he was plowed/drifted in somewhere and was only able to get out when the snow melted. Glad he’s home, but he won’t come inside. He’s very freaked out. He does eat and is sleeping on clean, dry bedding in the doghouse, in the fenced yard.
