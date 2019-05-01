builders3.jpg

Grangeville Builders Supply hosted its Ladies Night Out event Thursday, April 25, with food, games, crafts, fun and prizes. Grangeville High School seniors Macenzie and Micaela Farris hand out goody bags.

 Photo by Lorie Palmer - Idaho County Free Press

What a busy week filled with much activity!

Ladies Night Out at Grangeville Builders Supply was a lot of fun with probably 200 ladies in and out during the evening. There were events held in at the Orofino and Kooskia stores as well.

builders2.jpg

Women line up with buckets ready to shop at Grangeville Builders Supply's Ladies Night Out event Thursday, April 25,
builders4.jpg
Border Days Royalty (L-R) princess Molly DeFord and queen Colby Canaday hand out snacks atop garbage can lids at Grangeville Builders Supply's Ladies Night Out event Thursday, April 25.
builders1.jpg
Grangeville Builders Supply hosted its Ladies Night Out event Thursday, April 25, with food, games, crafts, fun and prizes. Carol Fogleman “putts for poop” in one of the games.

I hope you had the chance to see Summit (St. John Bosco) Academy’s “Sleeping Beauty.” Great job to director Michael Rehder and the whole cast and crew. Maleficent (Kayla Rehder) was magnificent. How fun! My co-worker, Lisa, and I, also enjoyed dinner at The Hangout.

The Grangeville Farmers’ Market Meet, Greet and Eat event Saturday was informative with some great food!

Sunday, I attended the Valley Singers and Ringers concert at the Monastery of St. Gertrude. What a blessing!

