Stop in at Pine Tree Community Credit Union, 230 East Main Street on Grangeville, to make your holiday donation to the Camas Prairie Food Bank.
Pine Tree will match up to $10,000 total this Christmas season. (For individual or business donations, the maximum match is $1,000 per group/person). Make donations through Dec. 20.
An account is set up for the food bank, so all you have to do is request a donation go to this worthwhile cause, and it will be placed directly into the food bank account.
For questions call 208-983-1558.
*
Santa Claus will be visiting with the public and available for pictures in Grangeville this Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Blue Fox Theater. The event will start at approximately 2:30 p.m., following that afternoon’s matinee, Frozen II.
*
Amy’s Full Belly Deli will host a soup making class Monday, Dec. 9, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Call 208-983-1714.
*
The Hangout, 603 Front Street, Cottonwood, will host a free Thanksgiving dinner Thursday, Nov. 28, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Turkey, ham, dressing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, green beans, rolls, dessert and beverage will all be available at no cost. Call 208-962-7383.
*
Loving Hands Thrift, 4285 Highway 12, Kamiah, will have a two-day Thanksgiving sale Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 25 and 26, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Everything storewide will be 50 percent off.
*
Beth Davis and Teri Wassmuth will present “Handle Your Sugar Habit,” Mondays Nov. 25 and Dec. 9, 6 p.m., at the Umpqua Bank conference room. The hourlong sessions will go over sugar cravings and how to curb those as well as body image.
*
Several upcoming area basketball games will be announced on Big Country KORT. Here are the ones we have confirmed: Dec. 8, Idaho County Shootout, Grangeville at Prairie, both boys and girls; Dec. 14, Troy at Prairie, boys and girls; Dec. 19, Upriver Rampage, Clearwater Valley at Kamiah, boys and girls; Jan. 4, McCall at Grangeville, girls; Jan. 11, Lapwai at Grangeville, girls; Jan. 18, St. Maries at Grangeville, boys and girls; and Jan. 23, Genesee at Prairie, boys. District games will start the week of Feb. 3 for the girls and Feb. 17 for the boys.
*
Clearwater Valley and Kamiah high school ASB officers let me know the Upriver Rampage basketball games and food bank drive are set for Dec. 19, and cans of food can be donated to either high school up until Dec. 13.
