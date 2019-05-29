The Grangeville Chamber of Commerce will again bring the Culpepper and Merriweather Circus to town. This year the circus will be in Grangeville, Saturday, June 15, for two shows, 2 and 4:30 p.m. This will be held at the lot behind the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center, 108 Truck Route.
Buy tickets in Grangeville at Asker's Harvest Foods and Cash & Carry; in Cottonwood at Cottonwood Foods; in Riggins at Whitewater Market; and in White Bird at The General Store. Prices for advance tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for seniors (65 and older) and children ages 2 to 12; children younger than 2 get in for free. On show day, tickets will be $15 for adults and $8 for seniors/children.
Go and see the big tent go up about 9:30 a.m. June 15.
Note the circus will also be in Kooskia at Clearwater Valley High School, Monday, June 17, for 5 and 7:30 p.m. shows.
*
It’s that time of year for annual dues to the Grangeville Merchants Association. All downtown and surrounding merchants are encouraged to belong and help make a difference. Dues go to help with bulb replacement for downtown Christmas décor and for Oktoberfest. Dues per year are $35 per business or family. Send to: Grangeville Merchants Association, P.O. Box 253, Grangeville ID 83530. For questions call Melinda Hall at 208-983-5832; Nancy Asker at 208-507-0100; Peggy Wright at 208-983-0826; or Jody Hoogland at 208-983-5585.
Mark your calendars: There will be a yard sale fund-raiser Friday and Saturday, June 7 and 8, for the Grangeville Merchants Association. Yard sale donations are sought and can be dropped off at Nu-4-U Upholstery on North Pine Street. Call Peggy Wright for details: 208-983-0826.
*
Idaho County Assessor James Zehner reported Idaho County assessments are on the rise. He said, “Reappraisal crews have been working in the rural areas of the Clearwater River between Kooskia and Kamiah along with Kidder Ridge, Beaverslide, Glenwood, Woodland, Adams Grade. Highway 162, Winona and Greencreek to U.S. Highway 95. Also, along the Little Salmon River from the Idaho/Adams counties boundary and heading north through Pollock and some of the rural areas around Grangeville.”
The note goes on to say that properties in the cities of Grangeville, Cottonwood and Riggins will see a 10 percent increase on both land and improvements; the cities of Kooskia and Stites will see a 10 percent increase on improvements and 15 percent on land. The city of White Bird will see an increase of 25 percent on land.
“Even though one may see the assessment of their property increase, one shouldn’t assume that it will be a direct relationship to how much the taxes will increase,” Zehner states. “Each taxing district is limited to a 3 percent increase to their budget from the previous year unless a voter approved levy is passed.”
