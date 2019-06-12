University of Idaho Extension is offering an Ecological Forest Management Field Tour Thursday, June 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The tour will view alternative forest management strategies that reference natural disturbance patterns and emphasize historic forest structures and species composition for enhancing biodiversity as well as increasing resilience to wildfire, climate change, and other disturbance.
Those interested must call the U of I Extension office to register and get directions at 208-476-4434 or e-mail clearwater@uidaho.edu. Cost is $10 per person. Registration and payment required by Friday, June 20.
*
Syringa Clinic Pharmacy has extended hours for the convenience of its customers. It is now open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday – Friday. Call 208-494-3050 with questions.
*
To help offset costs for Prairie High School HOSA students to attend national competition, they are holding a fund-raiser at the Sunset Auto Vue Drive-In Theater Thursday, June 13, starting at 9 p.m. The Sandlot and The Greatest Showman will be shown for $20 a carload. All admission prices go to help students pay for their travel expenses.
*
The Idaho Library Association is accepting nominations for its 2019 statewide awards. Awards are given for Public Library, Librarian, Paraprofessional, Trustee, School Librarian, Friend, and Legislator of the Year. If you would like to nominate a library or individual for one of the awards, please visit the ILA website for more information at http://www.idaholibraries.org/Idaho-Library-Awards or contact Awards Chair, Rami Attebury, rattebur@uidaho.edu. Deadline for nominations is June 23.
*
The Winchester Saturday Market begins Saturday, June 15, and will run 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., outdoors in downtown Winchester, on Main Street/NezPerce Street. This event will continue every Saturday—same time, same place—through Labor Day weekend. Openings are available for more artists and artisans of handcrafted and homemade products of all kinds, plus garden produce growers. Acoustical musicians are wanted, too. The Winchester Saturday Market is sponsored by the newly formed Winchester Creative Council.
For information or to reserve a spot, contact Julie at 206-714-8568 or e-mail jpinmukilteo@gmail.com.
*
Thanks to my coworkers, friends and girls for the kind wishes, gifts and treats on my 51st birthday, June 8. My mom’s birthday was June 5, my dad’s June 12, so I’m sandwiched in a week of fond, sweet memories. I spent the evening this year at the Distinguished Young Women of the Camas Prairie program. A worthwhile event!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.