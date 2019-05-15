This in from Kim Johnson, community relations and foundation manager, St. Mary's Hospital and Clinics: “We have some exciting news and we're so happy to share it...we're growing! Beginning this fall you will be seeing some new faces in our facilities as 4 new medical providers join our staff; helping us offer patients even greater access to care. These new providers are coming to us with extensive experience in OB care/C-sections, family practice, and rural and wilderness medicine, and each is enthusiastic about living and working in our communities. Many of you may have already met doctors Pluskal, Schweitzer, and Wonderlich, as they are spending a limited amount of time working here prior to their full-time start dates. We have also added behavioral health consultants and offer case management by RNs, diabetic self-management education by specially trained RNs and are adding a full-time dietitian to our team! Join us in welcoming all of these new providers here to their new home and share in our excitement as we continue to expand.”
*
Shiznits food trailer will host a “Pig in a Blanket” fund-raiser Saturday, May 18, 7 to 11 a.m. to help Kira Bentley raise funds to assist with travel and other expenses while reigning as Cottonwood Riding Club's queen. Pancakes, sausage links, coffee or O.J. for $6 will be served, with delivery available.
*
Area residents can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with screenings by Life Line Screening. Grangeville Senior Center will host this community event Thursday, May 30. The site is located at 108 Grangeville Truck Route in Grangeville.
Screenings can check for: the level of plaque buildup in arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health; HDL and LDL cholesterol levels; diabetes risk; bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis; kidney and thyroid function, and more.
Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com. Preregistration is required.
*
I had a wonderful five days in Moses Lake where one of my college best friends and I met last week. Brenda recently moved to Olympia, so we met halfway. After 23-plus years of phone calls, letters, e-mails, texts and social media messages, we finally got together face-to-face. Good memories and Moses Lake treated us well.
*
Saturday, May 18, marks the 39th year since Mt. St. Helens erupted. The volcanic explosion happened in 1980 in Skamania County, Wash. Do you remember this? It was a Sunday morning and we were getting ready for church in Custer, Wash., when there was a large rumble, and the skies darkened. It was very eerie. We got a little ash but not like some places. Hard to believe it happened almost four decades ago. I was 11, almost 12, at the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.