During the Idaho County Commission meeting on Tuesday, April 16, Idaho County Disaster Management coordinator Jerry Zumalt suggested kudos for county employees Ron Funke, Alana Lyons, Nikki Sickles, who spent a whole day last Sunday visiting landowners affected by flooding.
*
The second annual ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation) fundraiser is set for Friday, May 10.
Animal Rescue Foundation will be at Cash and Carry Market in Grangeville this Saturday, April 27, from 2-6 p.m., selling chocolate bars and dinner tickets to the May 10 dinner and auction fund-raiser.
*
Are you concerned that the teen in your life is currently vaping, worried they may start, or simply want more information on the tobacco trend that’s been making headlines recently?
The UYLC is hosting a “Let’s Talk Vaping” educational session on Wednesday, May 1, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Hearthstone Bakery (includes…
Join Upriver Youth Leadership Council on Wednesday, May 1, at the Hearthstone Bakery for “Community Café: Let’s Talk Vaping”.
This community dialogue is intended for parents/guardians, school staff, coaches, mentors, law enforcement, and anyone who wants to support healthy, happy youth. This is a parent, peer and public information event. You will gain important insight into: What are e-cigarettes? How are they used? Tobacco vs cannabis vaping; the industry; how are they marketed; health impacts; environmental impacts and laws and regulations.
Presentations will be provided by the Kamiah High School HOSA Club and Danielle Cochran of Drug and Alcohol Trends Education (DATE).
Space is limited and a free dinner will be provided, so register by Friday, April 26, at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/S5GXC5Y or by calling 208-743-0392 or e-mailing uylcoffice@gmail.com
Dinner will be served at 5:30 pm and the presentation will begin promptly at 6 p.m.
Contact Sharlene Johnson with questions at 208-743-0392 or upriverylc@gmail.com.
*
Long Camp Farmers’ Market and Swap meet in Kamiah opens Saturday, April 27. This is a community-based family event and spaces are free, so come early. Come and meet your friends and neighbors and shop for that special treasure that is meant just for you! Connie’s famous cheeseburgers and curly fries are available five days a week 11 a.m.-7 p.m., and on Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. This is located one mile East of the Kamiah Bridge, Highway 12, MP 68, right next to the Heart of the Monster National Park site. For more info call Chris or Connie at 208-935-7922.
*
Be sure to check out the winners from our Home Makeover contest. A list will be online as well as on Facebook. Look for a list in next week’s paper, as well.
Also, check out the special publication included in this week’s paper: Youth In Focus 2019. This section highlights a variety of youth from throughout Idaho County. It was fun to do these interviews and we hope you enjoy the stories!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.