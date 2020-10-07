ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation) thanks everyone who came out to support ARF and see 'Hachi' at the Sunset Auto Vue Drive-In Sunday, Sept. 27.
Barbara Adkison was the lucky winner of the 50-50 raffle. Gerald Lucas drew the ticket for ARF before the movie began. There were $311 sold in raffle tickets so Barb's winnings were $155.50.
I know I gave the news last week that the Grangeville clothing bank would be open once a month; however, that has since changed, and the clothing bank is closed for now. I will keep you posted if there is a change.
Did you know: Since April, the U.S. has seen a 285 percent increase in remote jobs, compared to a whopping 1,373 percent increase in India. Rounding out the top five are Guatemala (226 percent), Ecuador (170 percent), and Argentina (65 percent). Employment figures courtesy of Torre.
The Inn at St. Gertrude is temporarily closed. Since the Inn reopened when Idaho's COVID-19 guidelines allowed for non-essential travel, our COVID-19 response has been under continual review. They have watched as the number of cases in Idaho has climbed and these cases have hit closer and closer to home. Questions or concerns can be directed to Will Hunter, innkeeper, at inn@stgertrudes.org or 208-451-4321.
Here’s what you need to know about getting your flu shot through Syringa Hospital and Clinics: You can walk into the Grangeville Primary Care Clinic or the Kooskia Clinic during regular hours (no appointment necessary) and get your shot; you can drive-through one of the clinics at Soltman Cnter in Grangeville and never even leave your car Oct. 12 or 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; you can schedule a traveling nurse to stop by your business and vaccinate your staff (call 208-983-8571); or you can participate in one of the community traveling clinics which are set for the White Bird IOOF Hall Oct. 8, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Idaho County Community Outreach and Veterans Center, Oct. 14, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; or the Grangeville Senior Center, Oct. 14, 1 to 3 p.m.
Remember, St. Mary’s Hospital and Clinics have a new Saturday clinic. Appointments and walk-ins are welcome, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 208-962-3267.
According to CNBC, McDonald’s was only the second largest chain in the world, as far as physical locations go. While they had 37,241 restaurants, they were handily beat out by Subway and their 43,912 locations. Starbucks was a distant third with their 27,339 stores. However, in sales growth, McDonalds and Subway are miles ahead, the article stated.
