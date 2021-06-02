Kristy Beckstead, Idaho County YWCA advocate, wants the community to know that the 2021 “Purse Auction,” held to assist those affected by domestic violence in our county, has been postponed due to the storage unit being robbed in Cottonwood.
“Even though the items have been returned and the thieves have been caught, many items were damaged, and we were unable to get the event together in time,” she explained. The legal proceedings are still under way.
Beckstead is creating a Facebook event on-line auction for items they don’t want to expire, such as raft trips and event tickets. Keep your eye open for this!
•
Looking for firewood? Contact Fill-Up Firewood, Bill Samsel, Grangeville, 800 S.W. 1st Street, Grangeville; 208-718-0448.
•
Some news from North Idaho Correctional Institution: CO Josh Mark received the Purpose Award, given to a staff member who has volunteered their time to be part of a committee that generates ideas to make NICI a great place to work. Mark was recognized as a team player and did not use any sick time in the past year.
Marissa Krause-Kelley, Dionne Gillum and Tara Mager were also awarded the Purpose Award.
Krause-Kelley and Gillum are both correctional case managers and facilitate treatment groups that are provided to the residents at NICI. Mager is an administrative assistant in the school and enrolls residents into classes to assist them with getting their GEDs.
“The best part of working at NICI is helping residents develop new skills to enable them to be successful in the community,” Krause-Kelley said.
The NICI management team was honored to appreciate the correctional professional staff. Each team member brings a unique strength that contributes to helping residents change their lives and be successful when placed back into the community. If you are looking for an opportunity to work with great team members at a rewarding job should contact Lacey Graham at 208-962-3276.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.