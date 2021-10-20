Don’t forget to stop by the “new” Establishment at 321 Main Street, Grangeville, for Taco Tuesdays. The cool band 6 to 8 will play. Must be 21 or older.
Call on Clearwater Maintenance, LLC, for tree trimming, removal, pruning, brush clearing, property cleanup and more. Call Andrew Eller, 208-413-6007.
KL Construction and Seamless Gutter in Grangeville offers seamless gutters, custom remodels and new construction. Call general contractor Matthew Williams at 208-743-0152; 208-875-9299; or e-mail matt843@ymail.com.
Note: Advanced Welding and Steel is Grangeville is once again hosting a “bigger and scarier” haunted house. This is set for Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m., and is free of charge; however, any donations will go to Grangeville student Khaleesi Clovis, who was recently involved in an accidental shooting. AWS will match all donations, which will be deposited directly into a P1FCU account that has been set up to help the family.
Jeremy Kappler out of Grangeville has Elite Heating and Cooling. Give him a holler at 208-507-3380; e-mail elitehomehvac@outlook.com; or log onto www.elitehomeair.com.
Governor Brad Little last week proclaimed the month of October “Idaho Health Care Worker Appreciation Month,” and encouraged all Idahoans to seek out the health care workers in their lives and communities and show their respect, appreciation, and support for the sacrifices health care workers are making to get us through an unprecedented public health crisis.
Grangeville High School is holding a Senior Fun Night fund-raiser, selling firewood. Get one cord of red fir split, delivered and stacked for $190. Multiple cords are available for purchase. To order, contact Aliyah at 208-507-2213.
