Idaho Talking Book Service is a free library service available to Idahoans unable to read standard print due to low vision, blindness or other qualifying conditions. See https://libraries.idaho.gov/tbs or call 1-800-458-8271.
When speaking of books, I always think about Grangeville Centennial Library, which has a nice collection and lots of avenues to bring in materials, as well. One of those services is VALNet. I use this through the Overdrive or Libby app on my phone and listen to many audiobooks, request books to check out, etc. I just finished reading Midnight at the Blackbird Café and thoroughly enjoyed it. I also like to read David Rosenfelt’s Andy Carpenter mysteries about an attorney and his best friend, his Golden Retriever, Tara. Fun, simple books that include one of my favorite subjects. No, not lawyers. Dogs! (No offense to any counselors).
Sweets and Eats at 19 W. Main Street in Craigmont is offering a box of Valentine cookies and dog treats for $10. E-mail @sweetsandseatscr@gmail.com or stop by the business.
Speaking of Valentine’s Day, remember the days of buying those fun little boxes of Valentine cards — or handcrafting your own — and the excitement of handing those out? Well, that tradition does not have to stop! The residents of Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation would love to receive Valentine greetings. The COVID years have kept them quite isolated at times, and they enjoy hearing from the “outside” world. If you would like to, drop Valentines off at GHR, 410 N.E. 2nd Street, Grangeville, or send them in the mail c/o activity director Amy Farris. There are 35 residents.
