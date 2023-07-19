Note: The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office driver’s license department will be closed Wednesday, July 26, noon to 3:30 p.m., for an equipment update. No driver’s license or CDL tests will be able to take place after 10:30 a.m. that day. Plan accordingly.
From a reader: “Take a beautiful drive-up Hwy 14 to Elk City. Enjoy great food and cold drinks and hopefully yard sales between now and fall.” Note that Elk City has fuel again, as well.
The former Water-Oz-owned building on Old Highway 7 has been purchased. I don’t know by whom; however, there is a lot of activity out there as it looks like they are working on walls and siding. It sat vacant for a lot of years, so I imagine there are a lot of things to do. I was also told the Baza'R store on Grangeville’s Main Street has been sold. Time will tell what is going there!
Here’s a note from Eldene Wasem, who celebrated her 95th birthday July 1: “To my family, relatives and friends, I am sending a big thank you. I am at a loss for words. The large crowd filled my heart with joy; to see so many who traveled far and near, for my special day. I overuse the word appreciate, but I have not been able to find a replacement. I have too many to thank in a short note, but you know. I do appreciate each and every one who attended the party, sent cards, or a phone message.”
I ran into Eldene and her oldest granddaughter, Chelsea, right before the party and they were anticipating many family and friends.
My husband and I had a great trip to Western Washington last week. We went to a couple of yard sales and thrift stores, picked some blueberries (bumper crop!) and visited some old dear friends, as well as some new ones. I spent some time in Canada with my BFF since the womb and bought some favorite chocolate there, among other things. Visited with my oldest brother and family, and had a hike through the forest on a wooded preserve on the road I grew up on. Good times!
Compared to some of the previous weeks this summer, this weekend seems to be a little quiet. You have time to prepare your entries for the Idaho County Fair, take care of your gardens and enjoy the good weather. Thursday is the concert in the park in Grangeville, Riggins does have its Hot Summer Nights, and I think the weather will cooperate with the title!
