Orange lilies at Wright Law Group offices photo

The bright orange lilies at Wright Law Group offices on Idaho Street shine against the Fourth of July décor.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

Note: The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office driver’s license department will be closed Wednesday, July 26, noon to 3:30 p.m., for an equipment update. No driver’s license or CDL tests will be able to take place after 10:30 a.m. that day. Plan accordingly.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.