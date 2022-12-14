If you want a great local calendar for 2023 (and a super Christmas gift!) you can pick up the Grangeville FFA calendar for $10. It features Don DeArmond’s tractor collection and is available at Stuivenga Vessey Well Drilling, Les Schwab Tire Center and United Country-Musick and Sons, all in Grangeville, as well as from current FFA members. All proceeds go toward the Grangeville FFA program for travel and other activities.

