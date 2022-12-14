If you want a great local calendar for 2023 (and a super Christmas gift!) you can pick up the Grangeville FFA calendar for $10. It features Don DeArmond’s tractor collection and is available at Stuivenga Vessey Well Drilling, Les Schwab Tire Center and United Country-Musick and Sons, all in Grangeville, as well as from current FFA members. All proceeds go toward the Grangeville FFA program for travel and other activities.
Loving Hands Thrift and More in Kamiah will be host to its special annual two-hour sale Friday, Dec. 16, 5- 7 p.m. Store items are 50% off.
It’s not too late to get in on making some Christmas centerpieces at LeAnne’s Flower Shop and Garden Center. Friday, Dec. 16, 5:30 p.m., make fresh holiday centerpieces for $50. This is a sign-up class only. Saturday, Dec. 17, is a workshop for fresh centerpieces. Cost is $50; stop by between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to work on your project. Stop by 34 Grangeville Truck Route or call 208-983-1520.
Grangeville handyman Lee Honaker is available for a variety of odd jobs, including snow removal. Call him at 904-903-6988.
The Idaho State Tax Commission has added a courtesy callback feature to its call center. The feature allows customers to keep their place in line when they call for tax help without having to wait on hold.
The change comes at a time when a large number of Idahoans are trying to file tax returns by December 31 to be eligible for the 2022 Special Session rebate. This includes large numbers of requests for address and financial information changes. Processing these changes is backlogged 45 to 60 days. In addition, call volumes are up 56% over the last three years.
The call center numbers are 208-334-7660 in the Boise area or toll-free at 800-972-7660.
Grangeville Area Cleaning Service will be open for business starting Dec. 16. Macy Smith will offer deep cleaning, organizing and decorating. Cost is $25 an hour with your supplies or $30 if she brings her own. Call or email 208-507-7086; macymls04@gmail.com.
Logan Staples and his family recently relocated to the area from Emmett, and he owns Helios Accounting. He is available for payroll, bookkeeping and tax filing needs. Email office@heliosaccounting.com, or call 208-615-4590.
Ethos Fitness has opened on Cottonwood’s Main Street. Stop by and say hi to owners Blake and Mikayla and employee Liam.
CommercialCafe’s newest study about America’s fastest-growing jobs stated that during the past decade, the U.S. labor market has seen several significant changes. They found the fastest growing job in Idaho by percentage were inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers, and weighers, which increased by 196%, adding 2,060 workers during the analyzed period.
Industrial-related jobs were dominant across seven other states besides Idaho, including its neighbor, Montana, which registered a 170% increase.
Nathun Finkhouse and Glenn Caldwell will provide musical entertainment this Saturday, Dec. 17, 9-11 p.m., at the Kamiah Hotel Bar and Steakhouse. Stop by 501 4th Street for music, food and drinks. Call 208-935-0545.
I attended the Lonestar Christmas and hits concert at the Clearwater River Casino in Lewiston Friday, Dec. 2. How fun! I heard two of the best Christmas song renditions I have ever heard: Little Drummer Boy and Silent Night. Both were loud and rocky and beautiful. During the latter, the audience held up their cell phones like candles and sang along and it was nice to reflect on the meaning of Christmas.
That weekend I attended the concert at the Grangeville United Methodist Church featuring Valley Singers, Idaho County Orchestra and the Methodist Bell Choir. What a treat. This musical weekend catapulted me into the Christmas spirit.
