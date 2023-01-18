Hells Canyon NRA is looking for an energetic, good-natured person to serve as campground host for the 2023 season at Pittsburg Campground. The most important job of a host is to facilitate an enjoyable camping experience for the public. Hosts are expected to assist visitors with information about the campground and local recreation opportunities.

Applicants must work well with people, be personable and neat in appearance, and be physically able to clean and stock restrooms, clean fire rings, picnic tables and pick up litter, mow and weed-eat campsites and roadways and assist checkers at the boat ramp.

