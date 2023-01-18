Hells Canyon NRA is looking for an energetic, good-natured person to serve as campground host for the 2023 season at Pittsburg Campground. The most important job of a host is to facilitate an enjoyable camping experience for the public. Hosts are expected to assist visitors with information about the campground and local recreation opportunities.
Applicants must work well with people, be personable and neat in appearance, and be physically able to clean and stock restrooms, clean fire rings, picnic tables and pick up litter, mow and weed-eat campsites and roadways and assist checkers at the boat ramp.
Hosts are generally needed Memorial Day through Labor Day with a weekly schedule of Thursday through Monday, including holidays. Volunteers must provide their own trailer and generator. The Forest Service will provide a campsite with sewer and water hookups, propane, gas and a subsistence allowance.
Cottonwood Community Federal Credit Union will hold its annual meeting and dinner Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Cottonwood Community Hall. Registration is at 3 p.m., followed by the business meeting at 4 p.m., and dinner at 5 p.m. Dinner is $3 a plate. RSVP by Jan. 20 to one of the following branches: Main Cottonwood (208-962-3451); Craigmont (208-924-0225); Nezperce (208-937-9877); Kooskia (208-926-0089); downtown Cottonwood (208-962-3451); Pine Tree Division, Grangeville (208-983-1558); or Pine Tree Division, Riggins (208-628-3100).
Did you know, the FFA reported 146 incidents of unruly passengers in 1995. By September of 2022, the FFFA had received 1,944 reports for that year.
The U.S. Forest Service – Salmon River Ranger District is seeking applicants for seasonal wildland firefighter positions for the upcoming 2023 fire season. Applications will be accepted through USAjobs.gov from Jan. 12-19. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have completed high school or equivalent education (GED) at the time of hire. Contact Aaron Murdock – Grangeville hand crew supervisor (cell: 208-741-1753 / aaron.murdock@usda.gov) or Dan Fowlds – Slate Creek engine supervisor (work: 208-839-2118 / Daniel.s.fowlds@usda.gov).
