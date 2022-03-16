A bid to rewire the Clearwater Grange has been awarded to Miller Electric in Grangeville.
Grangeville Christian Church will be hosting a movie night on Wednesday, March 30, at 6:30 p.m. at the Blue Fox Theater showing “Sabina: Tortured for Christ, the Nazi Years.” The film is presented by Voice of the Martyrs and is based on a true story. Each person will receive a free gift upon attending.
White Bird’s Canyon House is celebrating 19 years in business! Stop by March 19 and 20 for Easter cards and décor, many gift items, a drink or snack, and so much more. All winter items are 40% off and all gifts are 10-40% off. Canyon House is located right at the turn in to White Bird and has a drive-through for drinks, as well as a vacation rental space available. Call 208-839-2777, stop by or log onto www.canyonhousewhitebird.com for details.
A St. Patty’s 9 Pin No Tap is set for Grangeville’s Camas Lanes Saturday, March 19, 10 a.m. Bowl four games and throw out the lowest game. Entry fee is $25 (bowling is $12, prize fund is $13). All entries need to be in today, March 16 with walk-in entries (cash only) allowed as space permits. Call 208-983-1160.
Anderson Taxidermy has a special going on through April 30 for European mounts. Located at 106 Bend Road in White Bird, call 208-839-2749; email cjataxidermy@gmail.com; see www.andersontaxidermy.co. If you log onto the site, you will find a lot of information. I have included a photo of my friend, Joe Anderson, and his little dog, Lucky. Well, he does share Lucky with his wife (I won’t say who Lucky prefers; you will have to ask Joe!) Lucky is a sweet little dog they took in and he’s a good singer, too. I’ve heard him!
Did you know the first live studio audience was in 1951 on the set of the popular television show I' Love Lucy'? I do love that show; it always makes me laugh!
Lensa recently released a study that states Idaho has the 9th lowest average annual wage in the U.S. The average per capita income in Idaho is listed as $48,759, with average wages of $24.36 per hour. Connecticut is the top paying state with $78,609 average annual income and average wages of $39.89 per hour.
At the same time, WalletHub has released a study that shows Idaho has the 8th lowest tax rate in the country. Idaho comes in at 17th lowest for income tax, 14th lowest for real estate tax, 1st lowest for vehicle tax and 24th lowest for sales and excise taxes.
