White Bird’s Canyon House will be celebrating its 18th anniversary with a sale Saturday and Sunday, March 20 and 21, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. A variety of espresso and beverages and gifts are also available in the shop. Stop by Canyon House just off U.S. Highway 95 at the entrance into White Bird. Log on to www.canyonhousewhitebird.com or call 208-839-2777.
•
Lori White, a former writer from Grangeville now living in California, appeared on Jeopardy! March 10. Stay tuned for more info on Lori as I was able to contact her last week! She won her first night on Jeopardy, as many local viewers watched!
•
Life Line Screening will be in Grangeville at the Senior Citizens Center March 25. For details and to register call 1-800-395-3920. Screenings cost $181 total for carotid artery ultrasound, health rhythm screening, abdominal aneurysm disease screening and an osteoporosis check.
•
U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 Best States rankings included Idaho as number five, topped only by No. 1 Washington, Minnesota, Utah and New Hampshire.
See the entire study at https://www.usnews.com/news/best-states?src=usn_pr.
I think it’s interesting that the top two states are two that were filled with unrest in 2020.
•
Kooskia Feed and Supply has chicks, as well as wire, feeders, waterers, chick starter, heat lamps and chicken grower. Stop by the Main Street store or call 208-926-4233.
•
Apologies for spelling baby Scarlet Kaschmitter’s name wrong in last week’s article on her mama, Sydni. Stop by Final Touch on Grangeville’s Main Street and welcome Sydni as the new stylist!
•
The Idaho Pathfinder Association will be having a hamburger and hot dog barbecue at Pittsburgh Landing campground this Sunday, March 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring beverages; sides and desserts will be shared by members. This group is open to new memberships and dues are $25 a year for families and $20 single. The club is made up of OHV users who work hard to keep trails open for all.
•
Check out Idaho Public Television (on-line, through the phone app, or the channel you can download on your smart TV) for a six-minute story on Idaho’s drive-ins where Grangeville’s own Chris Wagner, owner of Sunset Auto Vue and The Blue Fox Theater, is interviewed. It’s from the “Idaho Experience” show, season four, episode three: https://video.idahoptv.org/video/idahos-drive-in-theaters-uejfbh/.
•
Did you know many people call the dot over an “i” or a “j” a tittle? When you combine a question mark with an exclamation point, “?!,” it is called an interrobang? (The “real” interrobang has these punctuation marks basically on top of one another). The condition of finding it difficult to get out of bed is called dysania? The day after tomorrow is called overmorrow? Now you know.
•
Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Patron saint of Ireland, Patrick lived during the fifth century and is credited for popularizing Christianity in Ireland. Nowadays, in the U.S., St. Patrick’s Day is more of a celebration of Irish culture. Wear your green and celebrate safely — tomorrow’s a work day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.