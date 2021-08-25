By the time you read this, the Idaho County Fair 2021 will be over, and school will have started or will start within the week everywhere in the region. Summer isn’t quite over, though — the 85th Annual Kamiah Free Barbecue is set for this weekend!
•
Winners from the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce Merchants Association’s annual Crazy Days “guess the number of items in the jar” contest are the following: 1st place - Breezi Kohrman, guess of 4,000; 2nd place - Sylvia Marim, guess of 3,852 (out of town visitor); 3rd place - Rita Wagenmann, guess of 4,215. Actual number of items in the jar: 3,952.
Thanks to the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce for sponsoring ads and more!
•
Did you see Riggins Whitewater Market has added a couple of self-checkout stations? I know some people are adamantly against these, but the market, like so many other businesses, is having trouble hiring people to work. These stations are intended to help them and assist the customer, too.
•
Thanks to Cash and Carry cashier Travis Murray who helped raise more than $1,200 for the Grangeville school supply drive. If you want to donate, go through his (or another cashier’s) stand and donate through the end of this month.
•
Want to share tea and crumpets in a beautiful outdoor garden setting? Contact The Blueberry Patch Tearoom at 208-926-0977.
•
Pine Tree Community Credit Union’s customer appreciation barbecue is set for this Friday, Aug. 27, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., in Grangeville. Stop in for food, visiting and a chance to win a prize!
•
I had the chance to attend the Billy Idol concert with my friend Lonna at the Northern Quest Casino Aug. 12. We had a blast in the VIP area with some great food, beverages and company. The concert was fun on a hot summer night and, if you closed your eyes and just listened, you could drift back to the 1980s. Billy’s voice was a good and clear as it was all those years ago, even though he’s now 65. The following Saturday, our family went four-wheeling on Milner Trail. We (my husband, daughter, Avery, and her fiancé, Nick, and I) rode about 60 miles and had a mostly good time (does something always have to break down?!) We also took the two spoiled chiweenies, Boone and Crockett, who surprised me by riding in the crate fairly well-behaved and seeming to enjoy the outing, as well.
