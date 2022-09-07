Congratulations to Grangeville real estate agent Tom Cassill, Jr., who was a winner of the Top 5% Award for the first half of 2022 of more than one million Homesnap Pro agents nationwide. Tom works with Solberg Agency and can be reached at 208-507-2016.
The Prairie Booster Club in Cottonwood is looking for help in manning the Burger Barn at home football games this year. Each shift is split, so no one will miss a complete game. If you can work a shift, contact Laurie Workman lworkman@sd242.org.
I was told that, besides Krispy Krunchy Chicken coming into Grangeville’s Nom Noms, they will also have a taco station. A made-to-order taco bar of sorts.
The National Institute of Mental Health estimates one in five adults experience mental health issues annually. As of May 2021, Idaho had approximately 150 psychiatrists and 700 psychologists statewide. By 2030, these occupations are expected to increase 20-25% for psychiatrists to around 200 — a national outlook of growth of 10-15% — and decline slightly for psychologists.
Idaho County Commission Chair Skip Brandt was named to the National Association of Counties (NACo) Public Lands Steering Committee on Aug. 29.
NACo serves nearly 40,000 county elected officials and 3.6 million county employees. Founded in 1935, NACo unites county officials to advocate county priorities in federal policymaking, promote exemplary county policies and practices, nurture leadership skills and expand knowledge networks, optimize county and taxpayer resources and cost savings, and enrich the public’s understanding of county government.
