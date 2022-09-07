Stites Hardware supplies photo

Take note that Stites Hardware has a whole section of Duke Cannon beard supplies.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

Congratulations to Grangeville real estate agent Tom Cassill, Jr., who was a winner of the Top 5% Award for the first half of 2022 of more than one million Homesnap Pro agents nationwide. Tom works with Solberg Agency and can be reached at 208-507-2016.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments