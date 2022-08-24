Don’t forget, Grangeville soccer is hosting a movie night at Sunset Auto Vue this Thursday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m. This is by donation, and they will be showing The Princess Bride.
Grangeville High School graduate Juston Lindsley, son of Jeff and Angela Lindsley, is working as an agent with Farm Bureau Insurance in the Boise area.
Juston formerly served as an aide for Congressman Mike Simpson. Congratulations to Juston for his accomplishments!
“I was able to help veterans, current military and serve many Idahoans,” he said. “I am happy to announce I am continuing in my efforts to help others now through the world of insurance. If you need a trustworthy, reliable, and friendly new agent, I am available!”
Grangeville Chamber of Commerce will kick off the revival of “Chamber After Hours” this Thursday, Aug. 25, at The Establishment on Main Street. Enjoy live music, food, beer and wine from 5:30 – 8 p.m. as you view the venue updates and beer garden area. Mark your calendar for upcoming after hours events on Sept. 27 at Syringa Hospital and Oct. 18 at Umpqua Bank. Chamber members are invited to host an after hours event at their business location. To sign up, contact chamber director Dana Greig at dana@grangevilleidaho.com.
Also, mark your calendar for the next chamber member quarterly meeting, set for Thursday, Sept 22. More details to come.
According to the online site The Urban Botanist, 50% of women start their Christmas shopping in October and November, while 38% of men leave their Christmas shopping until December. Christmas queries via Google in November 2020 were more than 775% than in November 2015. For whatever that’s worth. Yes, I know it’s still August, but you know how quickly time flies!
