Do you have some ideas of things you would like to see in the Free Press or comments about current content? Come to The Trails in Grangeville Wednesday, Feb. 9, 11 a.m., for “Coffee and a Chat with the Free Press.” We look forward to seeing you in the meeting room!
An analysis by Filterbuy found that per capita annual grocery spending in Idaho amounts to $3,243, compared to the national average of $3,480. Idaho residents allocate 9.1 percent of all household spending on groceries. Out of all U.S. states, residents of Idaho spend the 14th most on groceries. This is of no surprise to me. I’m retro (that sounds better than old or vintage, I think) and still use a checkbook, and nearly all my checks are to Cash and Carry!
Note that Grangeville’s Partsway, owned by Steve and Gina Turnland of Lucile, will no longer be in business (effective Feb. 1). The business will be under new ownership and a new name. Stay tuned for details.
This year, Idaho taxpayers can deduct some 2021 charitable contributions on their income taxes even if they use the standard deduction and don’t itemize.
You can claim cash contributions to qualifying organizations of up to $600 if married filing jointly, and $300 if single or married filing separately.
Congress created this temporary law because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Idaho conforms to it. Ordinarily, people who choose to take the standard deduction can’t claim a deduction for their charitable contributions.
Visit tax.idaho.gov (https://tax.idaho.gov/) to check your refund status, get tax forms, make payments, and find tax help. You also can get help by calling 208-334-7660 in the Boise area or toll-free at 1-800-972-7660.
