A benefit fund-raiser to help with medical expenses for Delvin Keeler of Grangeville has been set for Saturday, Feb. 27. This chili cookoff event will be held outside of the Silver Dollar Bar in White Bird from 2 to 6 p.m. To compete costs $25 for entry and to consume costs $3 per person. Cornbread, beverages and desserts will also be available, and there will be a silent and dessert auction and raffles. Dress warm to visit and eat outside by the fire and bring lawn chairs. To sign up for the chili cookoff or purchase raffle tickets, call Amanda at 208-507-0934, or Sandy at 208-507-1325.
Camas Lanes bowling alley in Grangeville is under new ownership and has new hours. They are open Mondays 2-9 p.m., Tuesdays noon to 6 p.m., and are closed on Wednesdays. They are open Thursdays noon to 5 p.m., Fridays noon to 6 p.m., Saturdays noon to 10 p.m., and Sundays for events and parties. Stop by 101 W. North Street or call 208-983-1160.
February is “Spay/Neuter Awareness Month,” and Helping Hands Rescue out of Lewiston is offering 50 percent off spays and neuters on the Camas Prairie for a vet of the pet owners choice. Appointments must be made in February and surgeries completed by the end of March. For details call 208-743-3157, or e-mail pollybenson@yaho.com. You can also message Helping Hands on Facebook.
Congratulations to two local gymnasts who competed with 360 Gymnastics out of Clarkston, Wash.
Last week, 10-year-old Marjorie Remacle of Cottonwood and 7-year-old Harper Blewett of Grangeville each competed in a gym battle in Clarkston.
Remacle, a student at Prairie Elementary, competed in the XCEL Silver. She is the daughter of William and Diana Remacle and this is her third year in competitive gymnastics. Remacle earned a first all-around medal with a second in uneven bars, and firsts in balance beam, floor (completing a roundoff back handspring back tuck for the first time in this event) and vault. Her Silver team earned a first at the event.
Blewett, a second- grade student at Sts. Peter and Paul, competed in the XCEL Bronze class. She is the daughter of Colby and Angela Blewett and this is her first year in competitive gymnastics. She received second places in bars and beam and a second place all around medal. Additionally, the Bronze team placed second at the meet.
Note that Midas Gold recently changed its name to Perpetua Resources, which, according to their press release, “was inspired by Idaho’s motto and is a reflection of the company’s commitment to do its part to take care of the state’s vast resources for generations to come.”
I heard Pastor Dave and Pastor Freddy from the Grangeville Christian Church donned shovels last week and helped some of their parishioners clear some pathways in the snow. Nice!
