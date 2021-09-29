Note the date for the Cottonwood Joint School District 242 election was incorrectly listed in last week’s school board candidate story. The date is Tuesday, Nov. 2. Thanks to reader Jim Rehder’s good eyes for noticing this mistake right away! I apologize for the error.
•
Congratulations to Grangeville High School graduate Rachel Chmelik who recently became a sales associate affiliated with Century 21 Price Right.
Rachel is serving the following areas: Lewiston, Cottonwood, Craigmont, Ferdinand, Grangeville, Juliaetta, Kamiah, Kooskia, Lapwai, Moscow and Winchester.
You can reach Rachel at 208-983-3881; rchmelik@21priceright.com; or log onto http://rachelchmelik.21.com/.
•
This from St. Mary’s/Clearwater Valley Health Facebook page: “General Johnson and several other National Guardsman visited Clearwater Valley Health for a tour of our hospital and clinic. We are excited, and very grateful, to have a number of the soldiers remain on-site at both Clearwater Valley Health and St. Mary’s Health taking on some non-clinical duties to free up our staff, who have been stretched very thin during the latest surge of COVID-19, for patient care.” (See photo).
•
Simmons Sanitation Service is offering a community drop-off site at the Kooskia Pole Yard. One level pickup load per day is allowed for free. Drop off household garbage; grass, leaves, brush and boards; regular car or pickup tires (four per day); appliances (must be clean of food); and furniture. No semi-truck or tractor tires, motor oils or antifreeze, household chemicals, paint or contractor business debris — these must all come to the Kamiah Transfer Station. The Kooskia site is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesdays 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays (first, third and fifth of each month) 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 208-935-2617.
•
It’s time for Pine Tree Community Credit Union’s Annual Food Bank Cash Drive, starting Oct. 1 and running through Dec. 28, or until the goal is reached.
For every $1 donated, PTCCU will match $1, up to $1,000 per donation.
“Make Every Bean Count” and help support families in our community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.