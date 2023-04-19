Clearwater Barns will celebrate their 10th anniversary with an open house Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Food and drinks will be served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Stop by 7 Four Mile Lane, Grangeville.
Updated: April 19, 2023 @ 8:19 am
Clearwater Barns will celebrate their 10th anniversary with an open house Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Food and drinks will be served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Stop by 7 Four Mile Lane, Grangeville.
University of Idaho-Latah County Extension will offer a “Simplify Your Life 2023” class Tuesday, May 2, 10 a.m. to noon, at The Life Center, 4432 Highway 12. The class is free for those who register by April 27.
Sessions include “Declutter Your Life and Reduce Your Stress,” and “Organizing Your Financial Paperwork.”
To register, call Teresa at 208-451-4534 or email teresadobson@outlook.com. For additional questions, call Karen at 208-883-2241, or email krichel@uidaho.edu.
Mager Bargains in Cottonwood has added a coin-operated laundromat in their original location on Main Street in Cottonwood. The laundromat will be open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Saturday.
You can help support Prairie High School finalists’ trip to the National HOSA conference in Dallas, Texas, in June by ordering a Papa Murphy’s Take and Bake Pizza. Paypal and Venmo accepted. Options include garlic chicken or cowboy pizza for $16.99, Hawaiian for $14.99 or pepperoni for $13.99.
Contact Holli Schumacher at 208-507-1802 or schu445@sd242.org, or Chloe Rowland at 208-507-1950 or rowl540@sd242.org to place your orders. Cash and checks also accepted.
Mark these upcoming Grangeville Farmers’ Market events on your calendars:
Sunday, May 7, from 2-4 p.m., the annual Meet, Eat and Greet event will be held at the Soltman Center. This will be an opportunity for anyone interested in learning more about the market to get together. Join in if you’re thinking about being a vendor, volunteering with the kids’ “Grub Club” program or helping out with the market. There will be raffle prizes and food provided.
The market’s annual plant sale will be Sunday, May 21, from 12-3 p.m. This is a fundraiser for the market, and all plants will be sold on a donation basis. This will be located at Merrow Materials, 80 Frontage Road, Grangeville.
