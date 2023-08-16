If you didn’t get over to the Raspberry Social at the Monastery of St. Gertrude in Cottonwood last Sunday, Aug. 6, you missed out on some great fun. My favorite part of the day was the “Living History” at the Historical Museum at St. Gertrude. I know this takes place due in large part to the hard work of museum director Carla Wilkins. She organized Living Museum characters (many of whom were her talented family members) who spent four hours telling their stories to guests at the Raspberry Social. They were all amazing!
Thank you to all of the people who volunteered to help make the event so successful.
Check out the Elk City Emporium, 269 Main Street, Elk City. This includes an adult clothing store with motorcycle jackets and vests, camo hunting bibs and jackets, T-shirts and hoodies.
Ferdinand Veterinary Clinic recently announced the addition of new veterinarian Dr. Kaylee Blair, who started seeing patients this month. She grew up in southern Idaho, graduating this year from WSU as a doctor of veterinary medicine, joining her grandfather, uncle, mother-in-law, mother, and father in the profession. She enjoys backpacking and hiking with her husband and dog. She also likes to play piano and knit in her spare time.
Call the Ferdinand clinic at 208-962-3300.
Do you want to join Lindsley’s Home Furnishings’ VIP Exclusive List? The first 100 people to sign up get $100 store credit. Go to exclusivelylindsleys.com. Lindsley’s is also offering huge deals on mattresses if you sign up, with exclusive pricing and free shipping, delivery, set-up and removal as far north as Lewiston and south as McCall.
