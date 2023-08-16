Museum living history volunteers 2023 photo

Museum living history volunteers included (Front, L-R) Jeff Wilkins, Lorraine Nuxoll, Jeri Mae Holes Rowley, Beth Forsmann and (back, L-R) Grant Wilkins, John Funke, Mary Funke, Carrie Barton, Taylor Wilkins and Monica Goeckner.

 Contributed photo / Carla Wilkins

If you didn’t get over to the Raspberry Social at the Monastery of St. Gertrude in Cottonwood last Sunday, Aug. 6, you missed out on some great fun. My favorite part of the day was the “Living History” at the Historical Museum at St. Gertrude. I know this takes place due in large part to the hard work of museum director Carla Wilkins. She organized Living Museum characters (many of whom were her talented family members) who spent four hours telling their stories to guests at the Raspberry Social. They were all amazing!

Thank you to all of the people who volunteered to help make the event so successful.

