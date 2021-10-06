I have had several people ask me about the big Grangeville Holiday Craft and Food Fair, wondering if anyone is taking over since Nancy Thompson has retired from heading it. The answer is yes! Grangeville Chamber of Commerce Director Dana Greig will be heading the event with the chamber sponsoring it. Nancy will help her get through this year. More details soon!
If you didn’t know, Mager Bargains in Cottonwood has opened a second store. It’s across the street on Main, next to Northwest Insurance. It’s a huge store and has lots of goodies to comb through. Check it out when you get a chance!
Mark your calendars for “Pets and Pics with Santa” Saturday, Dec. 4, at Ace Home Center in Grangeville. This is sponsored by Animal Ark. More details later.
Salmon Clearwater Landscaping, LLC, is ready for sprinkler winterization. If you need these services, call 208-507-1976, or log onto www.salmonclearwater.com to see what additional services are available.
Are you an area business that has had trouble finding qualified and loyal employees within the past year or so? You are not alone. The Idaho County Free Press and The Clearwater Progress will be publishing a special section, “Hiring,” the end of October. Don’t miss your chance to be included in this section that is not only for listing some current positions your business has available, but, moreover, marketing your business to potential employees as time goes on. It’s not enough in this day to offer a wage and benefits, it seems. Businesses have to sell themselves and let potential employees know what makes them unique and desirable. Does your business have a great family atmosphere? Flexibility? Growth opportunities? Educational prospects? This publication is a way to let people know. Call Lisa Adkison at 208-983-1200 or Lara Smith at 208-935-0838.
