Cottonwood Butte Ski Area has positions available as ski lift operators and kitchen assistants (rover), must be 16 or older. They are open Saturdays and Sundays. Shift times are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Contact Tara Klapprich at 208-507-1898 or April Lustig at 208-871-7945.
∙
Would your business like an ARF donation jar? ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation) jars are available for local businesses to place on their counters to help raise money for ARF. ARF helps unwanted and abused animals in Idaho and Lewis counties, including assistance with spaying and neutering.
Speaking of spaying and neutering: If you know of a feral cat colony in the area (Idaho and Lewis counties), let ARF know. The organization will be holding a TNVR (Trap Neuter Vaccinate Return) clinic this spring and is looking for who to give traps to so animals can be caught and treated. Spaying and neutering these colonies is very important to help diminish the population, as well as help curb the spread of disease and a host of other good things that come with animal sterilization.
Do you need assistance paying your Avista energy bill? Avista partners with community agencies to provide financial assistance, plus they offer other services to help you manage and pay your bill such as comfort level billing, preferred due date, and payment arrangements. Call 1-800-227-9187 to discuss options with a customer service representative.
∙
Did you know the average Idaho commuter consumed more than 277,000 calories while driving in 2022, according to a study commissioned by Gunther Mazda? This is 1,068 calories alone per commute or one-half of the daily recommended intake. In fact, a study found that 85 million Americans admit to eating fast food every day.
∙
According to a recent poll by the National Endowment for Financial Education (NEFE), 80% of adults said they wish they were required to complete a semester- or yearlong course focused on personal finance education during high school. Also, 88% think their state should require a semester- or yearlong course for high school graduation. In that same poll, 84% of those approaching retirement age said “spending and budgeting” should be taught in schools.
I am forever grateful to my high school economics teacher (Mr. Dick Guthrie, Ferndale High School) who taught us to fill out a 1040 tax form, write a resume and balance a checkbook, among other skills. Knowing how to complete my own taxes has especially served me well. Mr. Guthrie was also my typing and driver’s ed teacher. He spent extra driving time with me because I was so nervous, and that time was well spent.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.