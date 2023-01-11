ARF donation jar photo

ARF donation jars are available for local businesses.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

Cottonwood Butte Ski Area has positions available as ski lift operators and kitchen assistants (rover), must be 16 or older. They are open Saturdays and Sundays. Shift times are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Contact Tara Klapprich at 208-507-1898 or April Lustig at 208-871-7945.

Blue Tick’s Lucile coffee stand new location photo

Blue Tick’s Lucile coffee stand has been moved to US Highway 13, next to Extreme Auto in Grangeville. Here, Extreme Auto helps move the drive-through coffee hut from Lucile to Grangeville.
