Put this on your calendars: Grangeville’s Crazy Days are set for Aug. 11, 12 and 13. The Free Press is working in conjunction with The Grangeville Chamber of Commerce to help local businesses offer some “crazy” deals during this time. Contact us if your business would like to run a Crazy Days ad.
∙
Pine Tree Community Credit Union will hold its customer appreciation barbecues soon. At the Riggins branch, the barbecue is set for this Friday, July 29. In Grangeville, it’s set for Friday, Aug. 5. Both will be held 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Join in for hot dogs, potato salad and baked beans, and enter to win door prizes.
∙
Lewis-Clark State College Workforce Training program will be host to two upcoming welding classes in Kamiah, instructed by Jeff Mercer.
The first, Beginning Welding, is set for Sept. 20-Oct. 6. This 18-hour course will teach the basics of machine setup, shop safety and go through metal selection. MIG and stick techniques. Cost is $499. The second, Advanced Welding, is set for Oct. 18 through Nov. 17. This 30-hour course takes welding to the next level with hands-on experience in stick, MIG and TIG. Cost is $699. Each of these classes will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30-8:30 p.m. For details, call 208-792-2388 or visit www.lcsc.edu/wft.
∙
USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) is hosting seminars to provide persons interested in learning about local employment opportunities within the FSA on the Camas Prairie with information on how to successfully complete the application process. Seminars are planned for Aug. 4, at the USDA Service centers in Nezperce, 521 Oak Street, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and Grangeville, 102 South Hall, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Due to service center capacity, space for each seminar is limited. Therefore, interested persons should RSVP no later than Aug. 3: In Nezperce, contact Nathan Boguslawski at 208-937-2291 ext. 2 or email at nathan.boguslawski@usda.gov; in Grangeville, contact Julie Fowler at 208-983-1050 ext. 2 or email at julie.fowler@usda.gov.
∙
MASA Medical Transport Solution (MTS) will offer an informational session and free lunch at The Trails Restaurant and Lounge Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 10 and 11, 11:30 a.m.
Call 1-855-947-1483 to RSVP or go online to www.masaseminars.com to reserve a place. MTS provides ground, helicopter and fixed-wing ambulance to and from hospitals.
