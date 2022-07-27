Flowers on Kooskia Main Street photo

Bright flowers in front of Kooskia’s Main Street U.S. Post Office make for a welcoming stop.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

Put this on your calendars: Grangeville’s Crazy Days are set for Aug. 11, 12 and 13. The Free Press is working in conjunction with The Grangeville Chamber of Commerce to help local businesses offer some “crazy” deals during this time. Contact us if your business would like to run a Crazy Days ad.

Kamiah’s Pizza Factory photo

Yellow blooms greet patrons at the entrance of Kamiah’s Pizza Factory.
